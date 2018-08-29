President Nazarbayev meets with CTBTO Executive Secretary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met today with Lassina Zerbo, Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, the Akorda's press service reports.

During the meeting, the Head of State pointed to the fact that the meeting was held on the International Day against Nuclear Tests, stressing that the initiative of this date belongs to Kazakhstan.



"It all began on the 29th of August 1991 when the world's largest nuclear test site was shut down. After the tests were stopped in Nevada and at other test sites. We abandoned our nuclear arsenal and became one of the leaders of anti-nuclear movement," said President Nazarbayev.



Lassina Zerbo, in turn, noted it was indeed symbolic that his meeting with Nursultan Nazarbayev was held on that day. He reassured that the organization he represents will continue to bend every effort to counteract nuclear tests and preserve peace on the planet.



Wrapping up the meeting, the Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked Mr. Zerbo for constant attention and participation in Kazakhstan, anti-nuclear initiatives.