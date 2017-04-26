  • kz
    President Nazarbayev meets with director Akan Satayev

    18:28, 26 April 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergenov and director Akan Satayev on the sidelines of the 25th session of the People's Assembly in Astana, Kazinform has learned from the president's press service.

    During the meeting, the Head of State congratulated Kudaibergenov on his successful performance at the Chinese reality show [I Am a Singer] wishing him wellbeing and tremendous success.

    Director Akan Satayev, in turn, shared his future plans with President Nazarbayev.

    In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave both young talents parting request.



     

    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Culture President of Kazakhstan President
