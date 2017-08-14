President Nazarbayev meets with EAEU Heads of Government

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has greeted members of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council at the meeting in the Akorda presidential residence today, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

In attendance at the meeting were Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan, Prime Minister of Belarus Andrei Kobyakov, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Zheenbekov, Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sarkisyan.



President Nazarbayev noted that the meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Astana had coincided with EXPO-2017.



"Heads of government have a great opportunity to visit their national pavilions as well as pavilions of other countries, including Kazakhstan. I would like to point out that the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has been functioning for three years, the period characterized by hard times in global and national economies of the EAEU member states," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



The President of Kazakhstan emphasized that economic growth directly influences increase in trade turnover and improves relations between the member states.



Nursultan Nazarbayev also said the EAEU is moving in the right direction and despite existing problems it is crucial to strengthen the EAEU. The governments, according to him, will play the key role in that respect: they should solve economic tasks and settle the problems between the EAEU member states.



In conclusion, President Nazarbayev noted that today's session of the Council will greatly contribute to further development of the EAEU.