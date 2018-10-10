President Nazarbayev meets with High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met with High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser on the margins of the 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

At the onset of the meeting the Head of State thanked the guest for constant support shown by the UN Alliance of Civilizations to the Congress.

"Being a multi-faith state, Kazakhstan contributes to the development of inter-faith dialogue. It is in sync with the goals of the organization which you represent," said President Nazarbayev.



Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser, in turn, expressed gratitude for an opportunity to participate in the work of the congress and lauded Kazakhstan's special role in the development of mutual understanding between the global cultures.



"This is the third time I participate in the Congress and haven't had a chance to meet representatives of some many confessions before. I really appreciate the efforts of your country in terms of the development of inter-civilization dialogue," the High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations added.



At the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev awarded Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser with the Dostyk Order of the 2nd degree for his contribution to strengthening of peace, friendship and cooperation between the nations.



