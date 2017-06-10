President Nazarbayev meets with King Felipe VI of Spain

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has greeted King Felipe VI of Spain in the Akorda presidential residence today, Kazinform reports.

During the bilateral meeting, President Nazarbayev said that Kazakhstan is proud to have good relations with Spain with its great culture and history. "We started to build those relations with King Juan Carlos I of Spain, your father. We are thankful for support during the first years of our independence," the Kazakh leader told King Felipe VI.



The Head of State also expressed gratitude to Spain for supporting Kazakhstan's bid to chair the OSCE in 2010 and to sit on the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member in 2017-2018.



His Majesty King Felipe VI, in turn, noted that it is his first visit to Kazakhstan. He also stressed that he is proud to be a part of Kazakhstan-Spain partnership and honored to visit Kazakhstan within the framework of the opening of EXPO-2017 in Astana.



As a reminder, King Felipe VI of Spain is in Kazakhstan for the official visit to attend the opening ceremony of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana.



Kazakhstan and Spain established diplomatic relations on February 11, 1992. Kazakhstan opened doors of its diplomatic mission in Spain in January 1999. The Spanish Embassy was opened in our country the same year. The two-day trade amounted to $1.35 billion in 2016.







