    President Nazarbayev meets with leadership of Rothschild group

    18:35, 01 November 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Éric de Rothschild, Klaus Mangold and Giovanni Salvetti of the Rothschild group, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan values Rothschild & Co experience in private equity and for that reason, the group was chosen as the advisor to the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

    In turn, Baron de Rothschild thanked President Nazarbayev for the meeting and expressed his admiration for the country's rapid development, noting at the same time, that it is the Head of State's far-sighted approach that allowed Kazakhstan to focus on economic diversification and industrialization, and to make a shift from raw materials economy.

     

    Economy Banks Akorda Presidential Residence National Bank of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
