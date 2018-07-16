  • kz
    President Nazarbayev meets with prominent poet Olzhas Suleimenov

    18:20, 16 July 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today well-known Kazakhstani poet, writer Olzhas Suleimenov, Kazinform has learnt the Akorda press service. 

    At the meeting, the sides paid attention to the relevant issues of modern Kazakh literature and its role in the spiritual modernization of the society.

    Suleimenov shared his creative plans for the upcoming period.

    Also, President Nazarbayev extended his condolences to Olzhas Suleimenov on the occasion of the untimely passing of his grandson Iskander.

