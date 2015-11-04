  • kz
    President Nazarbayev meets with UK business elite

    08:22, 04 November 2015
    LONDON-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met with British business elite during his official visit to London, the Akorda's press service reports.

    Attending the meeting were top managers of such companies as Royal Dutch Shell, BG Group, Barclays Bank, Vitol Group, De La Rue, Glencore and more. President Nazarbayev thanked British investors for their active role in the development of Kazakhstan's infrastructure, transport and telecommunications, food, metallurgy and petrochemical industries. The Kazakh leader noted Kazakhstan and the UK have great potential for further cooperation and that the Central Asian republic will continue to create exceptional conditions for foreign investors.

    Akorda presidential residence Business, companies President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and the UK Business News President Nursultan Nazarbayev
