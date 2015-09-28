  • kz
    President Nazarbayev met with Ban Ki-moon in New York

    23:03, 28 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Secretary General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon on the sidelines of the 70th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Kazinform refers to Akorda.

    During the meeting, the parties have discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Nations in key areas including sustainable development, disarmament and strengthening of the nuclear nonproliferation regime, ensuring regional and global security. Nursultan Nazarbayev and Ban Ki-moon stressed the importance of further implementation of international initiatives put forward by Kazakhstan, especially the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which fifth session was attended by Ban Ki-moon. In addition, the President of Kazakhstan and the UN Secretary-General touched upon the major issues of the international agenda.

