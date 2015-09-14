President Nazarbayev met with head of Tajikistan house of representatives of the supreme assembly

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Today in the framework of his official visit to Tajikistan, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with chairman of the House of Representatives of the Supreme Assembly of the Republic of Tajikistan Shukurjon Zuhurov.

The sides have discussed the main directions of bilateral cooperation and ways of strengthening the constructive inter-parliamentary dialogue. Head of State stressed the high importance of the signed agreement on strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan emphasizing the key role of the legislative bodies of the two countries. In turn, Mr. Zuhurov thanked the President of Kazakhstan for his special contribution to peace and stability in the region.