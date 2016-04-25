  • kz
    President Nazarbayev met with Spanish Foreign Minister García-Margallo

    17:40, 25 April 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Foreign Affairs Minister of Spain José Manuel García-Margallo in Astana, the president's press service reports.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed key directions of the Kazakh-Spanish cooperation and touched upon the prospects of further interaction between the two nations.
    President Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Spain has a positive impact on the strengthening of interaction between the countries.
    It was noted that joint projects in railway machinery, oil &gas, communications and construction spheres create a solid foundation for further bilateral cooperation.

