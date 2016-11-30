President Nazarbayev names winners of state prizes in literature, arts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Decree on awarding the 2016 State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the sphere of literature and arts, the Akorda's press service reports.

Imangali Tasmagambetov, Sagyndyk Dzhambulatov, Murat Mansurov and Nurlan Dalbai will receive the state prize for the Mangilik Yel monument.

State prize will be bestowed upon writer Beksultan Nurzhekeyev for "Ai, duniye-ai!" novel.



Doskhan Zholzhaksynov, Rustam Odinayev, Aidos Bektemir and Nursifat Salykova will be awarded for "Kunanbai" feature film.



State prize will also go to artist Kamil Mullashev for his "Tauyelsizdik Tartu" cycle dated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence.