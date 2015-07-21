President Nazarbayev offers condolences over terrorist act in Turkish town of Suruc

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has offered his condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Erdogan over the terrorist attack in the Turkish town of Suruc, the Akorda's press service reports.

The telegram of condolences notes that President Nazarbayev was deeply saddened by the news that dozens of peaceful civilians fell victims to and hundreds were injured in this act of terrorism. President Nazarbayev also stressed that ‘nowadays terrorism has turned into a threat to mankind'. The Kazakh leader also expressed confidence that those responsible for the attack will be found and brought to justice. "On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to families and loved ones of those who died and all the people of Turkey, and wish those injured speediest recovery," the telegram reads.