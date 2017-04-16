President Nazarbayev offers Easter greetings to Kazakhstanis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev's Easter greetings were published on the Akorda official web page, Kazinform reports.

"Dear fellow Kazakhstanis! I extend my sincere greetings to you on this major Easter holiday! This is a special day for many people on all continents. This year it has a special significance since the celebrations coincide for Orthodox and Roman Catholic," said the Head of State.

Everyone in our country sees Easter with warm feelings, as well as other important religious holidays, the President noted.

"This unique tradition indicates the unity of our society, bolstered by the values of peace, friendship, and harmony. Today fruitful cooperation of all faiths based on mutual respect and open dialogue is Kazakhstan's special pride," Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized.

According to him, "the ancient Easter holiday symbolizes renewal, hope, and desire to do good deeds."

"All this is consonant with the modern stage of our country's development, which is implementing systemic reforms. On this glorious holiday, I wish the people of Kazakhstan health, family well-being, and success in all your endeavors! ", Nursultan Nazarbayev said.