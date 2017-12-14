  • kz
    President Nazarbayev OKs Akmola region’s district renaming

    18:43, 14 December 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has signed a Decree to rename one of the districts of Akmola region, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    In accordance with Article 9 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Administrative and Territorial Structure of the Republic of Kazakhstan" dated December 8, 1993, I hereby resolve:

    1. To rename Yenbekshilder district of Akmola region to Birzhan Sal district.

    2. This Decree shall enter into force on the day it is officially published.

    The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan
    Nursultan Nazarbayev

    Astana, Akorda, 13th December 2017

    No. 605

     

    Akmola region President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
