President Nazarbayev OKs law on charity

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the law on charity activity and amendments to it, the Akorda's press service reports.

The Head of State inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On charity" aimed at the implementation of the National Plan - 100 specific steps and the creation of legal framework for charity activities in Kazakhstan. President Nazarbayev also signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of charity". The text of the law will be published in the press.