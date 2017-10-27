  • kz
    President Nazarbayev OKs switchover to Latin-based Kazakh script

    08:40, 27 October 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has signed Decree "On Transition of the Kazakh Alphabet from the Cyrillic to the Latin-Based Script", Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    On the transition of the Kazakh alphabet from the Cyrillic to the Latin-based script

    To ensure the transition of the Kazakh alphabet from the Cyrillic to the Latin-based script, I hereby resolve:

    1. To approve the attached alphabet of the Kazakh language, based on the Latin script.

    2. The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan shall establish the National Commission for the transition of the Kazakh alphabet to the Latin-based script;

    ensure a gradual transition of the Kazakh alphabet to the Latin-based script until 2025;

    take other measures, including organizational and legislative ones, for the implementation of this Decree.

    3. To entrust the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the enforcement of this Decree.

    4. This Decree shall enter into force on the day it is published.

    The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan
    Nursultan Nazarbayev

    Astana, Akorda, 26th October 2017

    No. 569

    See Annex to the Decree here .

