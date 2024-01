KAZAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in the Republic of Tatarstan for a working visit, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

As part of the visit, the Kazakh leader is set to meet with President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov .



Also, President Nazarbayev is expected to visit the Kazan Federal University.