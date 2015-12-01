President Nazarbayev opens Museum of Military History (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the National Military-patriotic center in Astana.

According to the press service of Akorda, the President has visited the exhibition at the Military History Museum which has rare and unique exhibits, monuments symbolizing military history and culture of the Kazakh people from ancient times to the present. In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev, met with students of the Republican school "Zhas Ulan". President of Kazakhstan wished the students excellent study, noting that "Zhas Ulan" is the future of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan. The President also stressed that it is necessary to love the motherland, be ready to defend and protect it as did our ancestors. *** The building has the first-ever Military Historical Museum, a concert hall and a hall of temporary exhibitions.