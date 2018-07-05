President Nazarbayev participates in AIFC worldwide presentation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The official presentation of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) with the participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev is underway in Astana, Kazinform reports.

The official unveiling ceremony of the AIFC is the key event of the Astana Finance Days. It brought together heads of state and big international companies, politicians, reps of science community and analytical centers.



It bears to remind that President Nazarbayev signed the law on the establishment of AIFC in December 2015. It was set up to create attractive environment for investments, development of Kazakhstan's securities market, its integration with international analogues. AIFC is also poised to develop insurance and banking services market as well as Islamic financing.



55 companies have already registered at AIFC. Their number is expected to reach 500 by 2020. The center cooperates with the world's top financial institutions - the World Bank, the IMF, the EBRD, the ADB, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and the SCO Development Bank.



On the margins of the Astana Finance Days, AIFC signed the memorandums of understanding with the Qatar Financial Center Authority, ERG, and CIS Interstate Bank. The Silk Road Fund signed the documents to get the status of AIX (AIFC Exchange) shareholder.