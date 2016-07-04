President Nazarbayev participates in flag-raising ceremony (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has participated in the national flag-raising ceremony at the ethno-memorial complex "Atameken" in Astana today, the Akorda's press service reports.

Within the framework of the ceremony the Head of State - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forced of the Republic of Kazakhstan awarded 12 best graduates of the military institutes with the officer shoulder straps.



Addressing those present, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that the National flag is the symbol of the national unity, sacred to all Kazakhstanis.



"This is the symbol of the country that marks 25 years of its independence this year. Under this flag we created the history of sovereign Kazakhstan. In a quarter of a century we managed to build a solid foundation of the strong state. Recently our republic was elected as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council. The international community entrusted Kazakhstan with a mission to ensure peace and security on the planet. This is the recognition of Kazakhstan's authority. Work in the UN Security Council will make our flag even more recognizable," said President Nazarbayev.



The Head of State noted that the flag-raising ceremony traditionally gives the start to celebrations dated to the Capital Day.



"This year we mark the 18th birthday of the Kazakh capital Astana. This is the time when a lot has been done, but many things are ahead. Born during the years of independence, Astana is growing rapidly and changing for the better. The city unites and inspires the entire country," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



The Kazakh leader also announced that Astana welcomed its 1 millionth resident on Monday.



"I am proud to announce that the Mukhamediyarovs welcomed the 1 millionth resident of Astana city this morning. Now Astana numbers one million residents," the President stated.



In conclusion, President Nazarbayev congratulated all Kazakhstanis on the upcoming Capital Day and wished them peace and wellbeing.



