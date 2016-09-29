President Nazarbayev praises creative start-ups of Pavlodar students

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was briefed on business projects implemented by students of the Start-up Academy of the Pavlodar State University during his visit to Pavlodar city on Thursday.

According to the Akorda's press service, the President acquainted with day-to-day functioning of the university and a new principle "education through entrepreneurship" that had been introduced there recently.



Nursultan Nazarbayev praised high potential and creativity of students' business projects. "Nowadays Kazakhstan creates all necessary conditions for business development. Young people around the world launch and run their start-ups during university years and achieve success even before graduation. It is crucial to make sure other universities in Kazakhstan offer analogous opportunities like the one in Pavlodar city," the President said.



Students and professors of the university, in turn, wished President Nazarbayev good health and thanked him for utmost attention he pays to the development of young generation.