President Nazarbayev praises his close associates on Independence Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has admitted that he would never be able to build a young state alone, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"People who were around me all these years have gathered at this roundtable today. One person would never be able to meet such a daunting challenge. One should be surrounded by people who do what needs to be done. I tried to appoint each and every one of you to the posts at which you would benefit the country. The most difficult thing for a leader is to choose the right people," President Nazarbayev said within the framework of the TV project titled "How the history was made" on Friday evening.



The Head of State noted that the people of Kazakhstan have done a mammoth task over 25 years of independence. After the collapse of the Soviet Union the young country inherited sinking economy.



But, fortunately, Kazakhstan made it through despite all difficulties.