President Nazarbayev praises Jordan's assistance to Syrian refugees

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev highly appreciated Jordan's assistance to Syrian refugees, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"You play a very large part. I think the entire world should appreciate that over a million Syrian refugees are now in your country and your state spends vast sums of money and provides humanitarian assistance," Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the meeting with the King of Jordan, Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, in the Akorda presidential residence.

The Head of State noted that the official visit of the Jordanian King is held in the run-up to the 25th Anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Jordan.

"Over the years, we have built trust-based friendly relations. Our top-level meetings have a high pace. Jordan supports Kazakhstan's international initiatives. At the moment of need, our relations in the economy, agriculture, pharmaceutic, and defense industry are growing," Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted.

Besides , the President of Kazakhstan presented the Prize for the fight against nuclear weapons to the King of Jordan.