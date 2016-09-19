President Nazarbayev presents bus for Schoolchildren's Palace in Taldykorgan

TALDYKORGAN-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the Palace of Schoolchildren in Taldykorgan city in the course of his working trip to Almaty region, the president's press service reports.

While at the Schoolchildre's Palace, President Nazabayev surveyed classrooms, a choreography room, a concert hall and familiarized with an art exhibition.



The President talked to schoolchildren who attend the palace and their parents and wished them success and wellbeing.



In conclusion, the Head of State presented a bus for the Schoolchildren's Palace.



The total area of the Schoolchildren's Palace is over 13,000 sq.m. It even has its own recording studio and an observatory.