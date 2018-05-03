President Nazarbayev presents state awards

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President and Commander-in-Chief of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has awarded today supergrade special ranks to the military and presented state awards for successful service, our correspondent reports.

"Only the best representatives of the army, services preserving peace in the world are awarded such a high honor. It is deeply symbolical that today's award ceremony is being held on the eve of significant dates such as the Defender of the Motherland Day and Victory Day. The core of the military vocation is to guard the interests of the Motherland for the army is a livelong sentry who never leaves his post," President Nazarbayev stressed.





"Our army, law-enforcement structure are the secure shield to the national security, unbreakable guarantor of the country's sovereignty. Awarding you the high ranks, presenting you national awards, we are confident in your further irreproachable service to the homeland," the Head of State said.



