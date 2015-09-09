President Nazarbayev received governor of East Kazakhstan region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with akim (governor) of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov, the president's press service reports.

At the meeting, governor Akhmetov briefed Nursultan Nazarbayev on the socioeconomic situation, development of the agricultural sector and implementation of the state programs in the region. The Kazakh President noted that global economic crisis affects the situation in our country, stressing that as a large industrial center of Kazakhstan, the region should overcome the crisis smoothly. The governor of East Kazakhstan region also mentioned that practically all socioeconomic indicators have slightly grown over the past months, except for volume of industrial output. This, according to him, is the result of a turbulent situation at the foreign currency markets. In conclusion, President Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions.