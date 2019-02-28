President Nazarbayev receives Accounts Committee Chairperson

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Nataliya Godunova, Chairperson of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev was briefed on the results of the Accounts Committee's activities in 2018.



The Kazakh President noted the importance of exercising constant control and careful analysis of effective budget disbursement by the Accounts Committee.



Godunova, in turn, reported on how the Committee is checking the budget disbursement and studying the world's best practices in that respect.



She also gave an insight into the joint efforts the Government and the Committee are taking to improve economic and financial planning.



In conclusion, the Head of State tasked the Accounts Committee to ensure control over implementation of social programs and initiatives put forward at the 18th Congress of the Nur Otan Party.