President Nazarbayev receives Chairman of Astana EXPO-2017 company

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today Chairman of the Board of "National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC Akhmetzhan Yessimov in the Akorda presidential residence, the president's press service informs.

At the meeting, the Head of State paid utmost attention to the responsibility that the company shoulders as the organizer of the EXPO-2017 event. The Kazakh President also noted the scale of the tasks ahead. Mr. Yessimov briefed President Nazarbayev on the future plans of the company. In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions.