President Nazarbayev receives Contribution to Life Award at MUZ TV Music Awards in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has attended the 2015 ‘MUZ TV. Gravity' Music Awards at the Astana Arena Stadium in the Kazakh capital tonight.

During the show, the Kazakh President was honored with ‘The Contribution to Life' Award. "I came here today to greet Russian and Kazakhstani singers and celebrate the friendship between Kazakhstan and Russia. We are neighbors. Russians who come here feel at home, Kazakhs who travel to Russia feel the same there. I extend my best wishes to you!" President Nazarbayev said after receiving the award, especially launched this year by MUZ TV channel. This is the first time the ceremony held in Astana. It is hosted by Lera Kudryavtseva, Xeniya Sobchak, Maksim Galkin, Andrei Malakhov, Nurlan Koyanbayev and Assel Sagatova.