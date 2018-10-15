President Nazarbayev receives Culture Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev had a meeting with Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

At the meeting, the sides discussed key areas of the ministry's activity, including measures on further improvement of legislation in the sphere of cinematography as well as development of tourism and sport.



Minister Mukhamediuly mentioned that the law "On cinematography" which is currently under consideration at the Parliament is aimed at enhancing effectiveness of mechanisms of domestic cinematography support, promotion of Kazakhstani films abroad, including joint production with the world's leading companies.



President Nazarbayev was briefed on the progress in development of the state program on tourism development for 2023 and implementation of the tasks on construction of sport and health centers outlined in the State-of-the-Nation Address "Growing welfare of Kazakh citizens: Increase in income and quality of life".



Wrapping up the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan gave a number of specific instructions.