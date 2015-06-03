President Nazarbayev receives Daqri Vice President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Vice President of Sales of Daqri company Brian Hamilton today, the Akorda's press service reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the company's future and prospects in Kazakhstan. President Nazarbayev was briefed on the company's solutions and products that can be used in industrial sector. Besides, Mr. Hamilton noted that Daqri plans to support innovative development in Kazakhstan through training local specialists and expressed the company's readiness to take part in the upcoming EXPO 2017 event.