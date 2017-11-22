President Nazarbayev receives Defense Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today Saken Zhasuzakov, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

During the meeting, President Nazarbayev was briefed on the state of the armed forces of the country and implementation of the ministry's work plan for the current period. The Kazakh leader paid the utmost attention to social welfare for military men and noted the importance of the work in that direction.



Minister Zhasuzakov conveyed the words of gratitude from the Kazakh armed forces to President Nazarbayev for giving them a pay rise. Also, the Defense Minister informed the President of further steps that would be taken to provide accommodation for military men.



Minister Zhasuzakov reported on the state of material-and-technical infrastructure of the Kazakh armed forces and the work done on military and patriotic upbringing of the youth in 2017.



Wrapping up the meeting, President Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions to Minister Zhasuzakov.