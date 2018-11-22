President Nazarbayev receives Head of Ak Zhol Party Peruashev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, head of the Ak Zhol party faction at the Majilis Azat Peruashev, Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the activities of the Ak Zhol Democratic Party and its parliamentary faction at the Majilis. The President highlighted the role of Ak Zhol Party in the process of pursuing the state policy and explaining its key priorities to the population.

"Being one of the experienced parliamentarians of the country you have been heading the party for many years in a row. You support the state policy and contribute to strengthening people's unity," the Head of State said.



In his turn, Peruashev briefed President Nazarbayev on the party's work aimed at implementing key trends of the Address, including those proposals concerning further realization of programs such as Business Roadmap 2020, industrial and innovative development and measures taken to support the country's business.