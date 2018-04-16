President Nazarbayev receives Minister of National Economy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On April 16, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Timur Suleimenov, Minister of National Economy in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

At the meeting, President Nazarbayev was briefed on the results of the 2017 economic indicators' analysis and current work of the ministry.

After hearing out the report, the Head of State emphasized the importance of strategic planning and forecasting in the process of preparing and implementing the state programs.



"All measures should be carried out for the benefit of Kazakhstan's economic development. It is crucial to study the process of implementation of state programs, including Five Social Initiatives. The Ministry of National Economy should determine further steps for all government agencies both at central and regional levels," the President of Kazakhstan said.



Timur Suleimenov, in turn, reported on the results of economic development in the 1Q of this year and how global processes affected Kazakhstan's economy over the reporting period.



In conclusion, President Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions on further development of Kazakhstan's export and transit potential as well as implementation of state and sectoral programs.