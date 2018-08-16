President Nazarbayev receives Samruk-Kazyna CEO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today Akhmetzhan Yessimov, CEO of JSC Samruk-Kazyna, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

During the meeting, Mr. Yessimov briefed President Nazarbayev on the results of the holding's activity in the past seven months and the plans for the coming period.



In his report Samruk-Kazyna CEO noted that the holding had demonstrated positive growth in the 1H of 2018. "To implement the Strategy of the Fund we've done a lot of work and achieved specific results. For instance, the transformation of the fund is underway. As part of the privatization campaign we've realized 18 assets to the amount of 42 billion tenge. Three companies of the fund - Kazakhtelecom, Air Astana and Kazatomprom - are planning their IPO till yearend," said Yessimov.



Nursultan Nazarbayev, in turn, stressed that the work carried out by the fund will positively affect SMEs across the country.



In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions on enhancing JSC Samruk-Kazyna's efficiency.