President Nazarbayev receives Saudi Energy Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with the Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia, Khalid A. Al-Falih, the Akorda press service reports.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the well-established cooperation between the two countries and stressed the importance of its further strengthening.

In turn, Minister Al-Falih thanked the President for the meeting and the opportunity to discuss the current state of bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.