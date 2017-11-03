  • kz
    President Nazarbayev receives Saudi Energy Minister

    17:57, 03 November 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with the Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia, Khalid A. Al-Falih, the Akorda press service reports.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the well-established cooperation between the two countries and stressed the importance of its further strengthening.

    In turn, Minister Al-Falih thanked the President for the meeting and the opportunity to discuss the current state of bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

