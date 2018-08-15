President Nazarbayev receives Senate Speaker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Senate Speaker Kassym Jomart Tokayev in the Akorda presidential residence.

According to the president's press service, at the meeting the Nursultan Nazarbayev was briefed on the main outcomes of the third session of the 6th convocation of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament and its plans for the upcoming session.



President Nazarbayev noted the chamber has a lot of work ahead, including reviewing a great deal of draft laws in the sphere of economy and a number of international documents. According to him, the work on the infrastructural and industrial development programs and implementation of President's Five Social Initiatives will continue.



Speaker Tokayev reported that the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament had adopted 84 laws in the sphere of taxation, customs regulation, and more.



Utmost attention was paid to the outcomes of the 5th Caspian Summit which was held in Aktau this past weekend.



"Heads of five countries signed the Convention on the Caspian Sea which was over 20 years in the making. All international experts praise the decision which, according to them, will promote further development of Aktau city and Mangistau region, create new workplaces, boost trade and tourism," the President said in conclusion.