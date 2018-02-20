  • kz
    President Nazarbayev receives well-known Kazakhstani statesman

    15:17, 20 February 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with a well-known Kazakhstani statesman Zhanybek Karibzhanov on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

    At the meeting, President Nazarbayev commended Mr. Karibzhanov's contribution to the development of Kazakhstan and strengthening of its sovereignty.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev especially stressed that in due time Karibzhanov held important posts in the public service and was instrumental and reliable in his work.

    Throughout his career Mr. Karibzhanov served as Kazakhstan's ambassador to China, Vietnam, Mongolia, Advisor to the President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Agriculture and held many other posts.

