President Nazarbayev reveals his favorite spot in Astana
09:08, 05 July 2018
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has revealed what his favorite place in Astana is, Kazinform reports.
"There are a lot of such places. Of course, I like the Baiterek monument and the surrounding area a lot. On the one side there is the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the other side there is the Ministry of Defense. And there is also the water-green boulevard. This is the most favorite and beautiful place. I like to spend time there," President Nazarbayev shared in a video posted on Instagram by Akordapress.
Публикация от AkordaPress (@akordapress) 4 Июл 2018 в 9:02 PDT