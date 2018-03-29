President Nazarbayev's Address to the Nation receives praise abroad - Foreign Office

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, spoke about the work the Ministry is carrying out to explain the Head's of State Address to foreign partners, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs jointly with its information partners prepared a system of methodical assistance to foreign media through the preparation and provision of materials and special infographics on the priorities of the Address.

He stressed that the Address was translated into more than 20 languages and distributed to foreign missions, information partners for further transfer to official circles of host countries, international organizations, media, and expert/analytical sites of foreign countries.

The Minister cited some statistics of the Ministry's work in this direction.

Thus, he said, to date, Kazakh diplomats have held more than 20 meetings with representatives of the official business circles of the accredited countries to explain the Address, published about 100 materials and received more than 100 comments from foreign partners.

According to Kairat Abdrakhmanov, foreign partners have praised President Nazarbayev's Address, noting that the implementation of the ambitious tasks outlined in it will allow Kazakhstan to enter the ranks of the world's 30 most developed countries.