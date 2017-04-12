President Nazarbayev's article on spiritual modernization discussed in Budapest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The article by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev "Bolashakka bagdar: rukhani zhangyru" (The course towards future: spiritual modernization) has been discussed at the Kazakh Embassy in Hungary today. Attending the discussion were Kazakhstani students and representatives of diaspora.

According to the press service of the embassy, participants were familiarized with key goals and tasks of the article which, in their words, turned out to be truly revolutionary. It was noted that the President's article contains a number of specific measures in the form of relevant public and political and cultural and educational projects aimed at implementation of the ideas outlined by Nursultan Nazarbayev.



The meeting was initiated by Kazakhstani students studying in Hungary. By keeping in touch with the Kazakh diplomatic mission in Budapest, they participate in all events organized by the embassy.



According to students, they were mostly interested in the cult of knowledge and the course to increase overall competitiveness proclaimed by the Kazakh Leader in the article. "We are confident that knowledge that we obtain at foreign universities will be relevant and we hope to use it for the benefit of our country," one of the students Serik Kerimkulov said.



Representatives of the Kazakh diaspora, in their turn, were keen to learn more about the switch of the state language to the Latin script. All these years they had no opportunity to read literature in Kazakh because it was published in the Cyrillic alphabet.

At the meeting, utmost attention was also paid to deepening of cooperation in cultural and humanitarian sphere.