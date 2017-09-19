President Nazarbayev's initiatives in the spotlight of UNGA 72

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The General Debate of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly(UNGA 72) will start at the UN headquarters in New York on September 19, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

Attending the event will be heads of state and government, foreign affairs ministers and representatives of the UN member states, heads of regional international organizations, prominent politicians and diplomats.



The 72nd session of the UN General Assembly will focus on the theme ‘Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet'.



Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov will represent Kazakhstan at the General Debate. Minister Abdrakhmanov will bring to the attention of the UN member countries President Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiatives put forward during the opening ceremony of the Low-Enriched Uranium Bank and the OIC Summit on Science and Technology in Astana and highlight Kazakhstan's stance on key problems of global and regional security. He will also talk about the results and heritage of the EXPO-2017 event as well as modernization of political, economic and spiritual life in Kazakhstan.



Additionally, the Kazakhstani delegation will hold a number of bilateral and multilateral consultations and prepare for Kazakhstan's forthcoming chairmanship in the UN Security Council in January 2018 during its visit to New York.