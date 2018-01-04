President Nazarbayev's new book becomes available

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Akorda press service has uploaded President Nursultan Nazarbayev's book Era nezavisimosti (The Age of Independence), Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

"The full text of Nursultan Nazarbayev's book Era nezavisimosti was uploaded on President Nazarbayev's personal page on the website. President Nazarbayev's book Era nezavisimosti presents author's insight into the country's newest history and its future. The book mainly focuses on the key milestones in the construction of the independent state since its establishment... and through 26 years of its Independence," the Akorda's statement on Facebook reads.



It is to be recalled that the presentation of the book was held in Astana on December 15, 2017.



"This book is dedicated to my nation that has always supported me. The nation that follows its own Kazakhstani way into the future," President Nazarbayev wrote in the epigraph to the book.