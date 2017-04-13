President Nazarbayev’s program article provokes interest in Azerbaijan

BAKU. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev's article "The Course towards Future: Modernization of Public Conscience" presents a clear image of the state and national development of Kazakhstan, said Farhad Mammadov, director of the Center for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in an interview with Kazinform correspondent in Baku.

"Undoubtedly, the directions outlined in the article provide a ground for public discussions about the path of national development in the modern world. Many aspects of the article are relevant for all post-Soviet states which have passed the 25-year period of the statehood and a political nation formation. And in this sense, public discussions on the issues mentioned in the article are held in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan simultaneously and are initiated by the state as the main institution for forming public opinion," Mr. Mammadov said.

In his opinion, in the era of globalization, integration, accelerated development of information society and technologies, there is a competitive struggle for the most valuable asset in the world - human capital. Each state, along with its responsibility to ensure its security, economic and cultural development, seeks to create conditions for realization of human potential.

"In this context, political and economic reforms implemented by the state create a favorable environment for development; however, there is a risk of a nation losing its identity. The standardization of political and economic development models is in conflict with the desire to universalize culture, national identity and a unique development path," he said.

"Nursultan Nazarbayev's article puts forward the idea of distinguishing between technological and institutional modernization from Westernization of national identity. Geography and national identity, history and language form the geopolitical identity of nations and provide immunity in the period of instability and unpredictability of the processes in the world," Farhad Mammadov noted.

He also said that "the very setting of the vision of parallel implementation of reforms in the political, economic and socio-cultural spheres deserves attention, as it demonstrates the all-round development of Kazakhstan. It is impossible to succeed and become a competitive state in a modern world without a passionate national leap."

"A political nation, which unites society on a civil basis, creates the conditions for the development of all citizens, regardless of their ethnic, religious or other affiliation. Consolidation of the nation on the basis of a civic position to achieve the goals stated in the article forms the conditions for the realization of national energy in regards of creation and development," the expert added.

According to him, Azerbaijan's national idea, proclaimed by the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and implemented by President Ilham Aliyev, sets identical goals and conditions.

"Therefore, the ideas and mechanisms noted in the systemic article of President Nursultan Nazarbayev are of interest in Azerbaijan, as the leadership of the neighboring and fraternal country aims at development and pragmatism, formation and sustainable development of national identity, provided that it is open and integrated," Farhad Mammadov said.