President Nazarbayev set to visit Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev is set to pay a working visit to Pavlodar region, Kazinform reports.

While in Pavlodar, President Nazarbayev will visit a number of industrial facilities, including Giessenhaus LLP, Kazenergokabel JSC, Pavlodar petrochemical plant LLP, where he will inspect their day-to-day functioning.



A session with the participation of the Head of State is planned to be held at the S. Toraigyrov Pavlodar Regional Library afterwards.