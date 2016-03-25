President Nazarbayev sets tasks for new Parliament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev set a number of tasks for the Kazakh Parliament of the 6th convocation at the joint session of its chambers on Friday.

"First and foremost, the Parliament of the 6th convocation will pass the single tax and customs code in order to ensure transparency of all fiscal procedures," said the Head of State speaking of the tasks the newly convoked Parliament will be facing in the nearest future. "Secondly, after the Code on subsurface management is adopted, all norms regulating relations in that sphere will be accumulated in one legislative act. Thirdly, we need to amend the existing legislation on the issues of electric power."

The Kazakh President also stressed the need to amend the legislation on competitiveness and modernize the legislation on the issues of self-government.

President Nazarbayev expressed confidence that newly elected members of the Majilis will continue to cooperate constructively with their colleagues from the upper chamber - Senate.

