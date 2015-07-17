  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President Nazarbayev signs amendments to law on protection of property rights and contractual obligations

    16:52, 17 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on strengthening the protection of property rights, guarantee the protection of contractual obligations and upgrading of penalties for their violation", according to Akorda.

    The text of the law is published in the press.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!