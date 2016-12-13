  • kz
    President Nazarbayev signs decree on state awards

    15:10, 13 December 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Decree on awarding the state prizes to eminent Kazakhstanis.

    President Nazarbayev decreed to honor Chairman of JSC "National Neurosurgery Center" Serik Akshulakov and general director of TPK Karasu LLP Almat Tursunov for their achievements in economic and sociohumanitarian development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The decree will become effective upon signing.

