President Nazarbayev signs law on amnesty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service that President Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the law "On amnesty on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence".

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that amnesty is a goodwill gesture on the part of the Kazakhstani authorities.



"This is a goodwill gesture, act of hope and forgiveness towards our compatriots. Amnesty embraces socially vulnerable categories - minors, pregnant women and women with children, disabled, senior citizens," said President Nazarbayev.



The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan declared amnesty eight times over the years of its independence.



"In total, amnesty will be granted to 28,000 prisoners. This is a very important thing on the threshold of the historic milestone - 25 years of Kazakhstan's Independence," Nazarbayev noted.



The Kazakh leader added that 1,500 people will be released from prisons. "They are all our citizens. We need to give them a chance to change their lives for the better and find their place in the society. We must help them. I hope that those granted amnesty will not commit any more offences," the President said.